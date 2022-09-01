 
Thursday Sep 01 2022
SDSports desk

Babar Azam makes 'little' fan's dream come true

SDSports desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

A collage of pictures showing Haroon Suria (left) posing with Babar Azam and another kid, and a bat signed by the national squad members. — Twitter
Remember the little cricket enthusiast who got a heartwarming response from Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to a hand-written letter for lauding the Pakistan team for their performance against Australia last year?

Well, super Pakistan cricket fan Haroon Suria's dream finally came true as he met the national squad and his favourite crcketer - Babar Azam - in the United Arab Emirates.

Journalist Alina Shigri, who shared Suria's letter on social media, has now shared the pictures from his meetup with the cricket stars.

The fan got a bat and a T-shirt signed by Babar Azam and the Men in Green "as promised by the Pakistan Cricket Board."

Last year, Suria had sent a hand-written letter to the Pakistan team which also featured a separate note for the skipper, containing a special request.

Suria, in his letter, said he was "very proud" of the team and that he loves Babar, whose jersey number — 56 — can be seen written atop the page.

Encapsulating the emotional roller coaster that was the T20 World Cup  2021 semi-final against Australia, Haroon said he felt proud in the beginning and thought Pakistan would win, "then in the middle I felt [nervous]" and then at the end he was "scared and frightened".

The boy expressed his desire to be the captain of the team in the future. "InshaAllah in the future I will be captain and I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team. We will go to the finals and win," he wrote.

