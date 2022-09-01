Imran Khan rejects suggestions of slowing down political activities despite floods

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan addressing lawyers at Circuit House on September 1, 2022. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Imran Khan says he will continue his relief work along with political activities.

"I will help flood-affectees more than them," PTI chief adds.

He suggests all divisions in the country should be converted into provinces.

SARGODHA: Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan Thursday reiterated that he would continue with his movement against the “thieves imposed on the masses” despite the floods that have wreaked havoc on the country.



Addressing lawyers at Circuit House in Sargodha, the PTI chief said: “They [the leaders of the coalition government] have been telling me to sit down due to floods; however, I will help the flood-affectees more than them [government] and will also continue my political activities.”

Khan told the lawyers that they have more responsibility towards ensuring the supremacy of the law. “All problems that people are facing will be resolved with a good local government system,” the former premier said, stressing that he has been fighting for rule of law in the country.



“Here [in Pakistan] we have different laws for the weak and powerful people,” he said, adding that thieves belonging to the poor segment of the society are sent to jails while the powerful thieves are given “important positions.”

The PTI chief said that all divisions in the country should be converted into provinces. “The better the province is, people’s problems will be solved,” he said, adding that debate should be held in this regard as more provinces would reduce the problems.