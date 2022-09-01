 
sports
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Where to watch Pak vs HK match live?

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Cricket fans watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, on big screens in Lahore on August 28, 2022. — AFP/File
Cricket fans watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, on big screens in Lahore on August 28, 2022. — AFP/File

Cricket fans are super-eager for the upcoming Pakistan vs Hong Kong match in T20 Asia Cup 2022 as this will be a do-or-die clash for the two teams.

Tomorrow's clash is the last group match of ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022. Super Four matches will be played from September 3-9.

Pakistani cricket lovers can watch Pakistan vs HK match live on Daraz App.

Meanwhile, they can watch the match on their TV screens on:

  • PTV Sports
  • Ten Sports

The series will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup: Match timing, venue of Pak vs HK

Asia Cup: Match timing, venue of Pak vs HK
Asia Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman confident of securing spot in Super Four

Asia Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman confident of securing spot in Super Four

Moeen Ali urges British Pakistani community to help flood victims

Moeen Ali urges British Pakistani community to help flood victims
Sri Lanka edge Bangladesh by two wickets to reach Asia Cup Super Four

Sri Lanka edge Bangladesh by two wickets to reach Asia Cup Super Four
Sky is the limit: India's attacking Suryakumar redefines T20 batting

Sky is the limit: India's attacking Suryakumar redefines T20 batting
WATCH: Hong Kong's batter proposes girlfriend after India match

WATCH: Hong Kong's batter proposes girlfriend after India match

Babar Azam makes 'little' fan's dream come true

Babar Azam makes 'little' fan's dream come true
Serena Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two

Serena Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two
Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif says he scaled six mountains 'with a broken bone'

Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif says he scaled six mountains 'with a broken bone'
Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf back on field after rest

Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf back on field after rest

Asia Cup 2022: Inzamam urges Pakistan not to take Hong Kong lightly

Asia Cup 2022: Inzamam urges Pakistan not to take Hong Kong lightly
Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli as India's 2nd most successful captain

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli as India's 2nd most successful captain

Latest

view all