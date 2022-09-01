Asia Cup 2022: Where to watch Pak vs HK match live?

Cricket fans watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, on big screens in Lahore on August 28, 2022. — AFP/File

Cricket fans are super-eager for the upcoming Pakistan vs Hong Kong match in T20 Asia Cup 2022 as this will be a do-or-die clash for the two teams.

Tomorrow's clash is the last group match of ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022. Super Four matches will be played from September 3-9.



Pakistani cricket lovers can watch Pakistan vs HK match live on Daraz App.



Meanwhile, they can watch the match on their TV screens on:

PTV Sports

Ten Sports

The series will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah.