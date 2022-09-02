 
Friday Sep 02 2022
Bella Hadid seeks 'real ways' to help Pakistan flood victims

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Bella Hadid at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Screening of the film Broker (Les bonnes etoiles) in competition, Cannes, France, May 26, 2022. — Reuters
Bella Hadid at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Screening of the film "Broker" (Les bonnes etoiles) in competition, Cannes, France, May 26, 2022. — Reuters

American supermodel Bella Hadid sought information for helping the people in Pakistan after cataclysmic floods hit the country, affecting more than 33 million people and killing over 1,200.

The model, on Instagram, shared a video of schoolchildren being rushed as a policeman tried to save them from the deadly flood water.

“Finding real ways to help Pakistan. Message me if you have any information please,” the American supermodel wrote.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed 400 children.

The World Health Organisation has said that more than 6.4 million people were in dire need of humanitarian aid.

Rains, described by UN chief Antonio Guterres as a “monsoon on steroids” have claimed hundreds of lives since June, unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.

Officials say more than 33 million people are affected — one in every seven Pakistanis — and reconstruction work will cost more than $10 billion.

