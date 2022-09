Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (L) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma pose along with the Asia Cup trophy. — Asia Cup 2022

DUBAI: Pakistanis were over the moon after Babar Azam won the toss against India in the Super Four contest in T20 Asia Cup 2022 here on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter right after Babar won the toss, Pakistani fans showed confidence in winning the match following the chase record in Dubai.

Let's take a look.

In Dubai, chasing the target becomes favourable because of due factors. Last Sunday, India chased down 148 runs with five wickets in hand to beat Pakistan.