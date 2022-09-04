 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Old man watches Imran Khan's jalsa during Pak vs India match

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

— Screenshot via Twitter
— Screenshot via Twitter

PTI chairperson Imran Khan's public gatherings are important to some people as much as a match between Pakistan and India. 

In a video making rounds on the internet, an elderly man could be seen watching Khan's jalsa on his phone during the crucial match of the South Asian teams in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage. 

The video shows an old man sitting in a public gathering where everyone could be seen watching a nail-biting Pakistan vs India match on a live screen.

The video has been shared by many people, adoring the elderly man for his love for Khan. 

Pakistan is currently playing against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

More From Pakistan:

Ismaili Imamat to contribute $10m for flood victims in Pakistan

Ismaili Imamat to contribute $10m for flood victims in Pakistan
How did the stolen Bentley come to Pakistan?

How did the stolen Bentley come to Pakistan?
British Council, Lahore Biennale Foundation raise funds for flood victims

British Council, Lahore Biennale Foundation raise funds for flood victims
PM Shehbaz praises female assistant commissioner working in flood-hit Balochistan

PM Shehbaz praises female assistant commissioner working in flood-hit Balochistan
Preservation of flood-ravaged Moenjodaro underway

Preservation of flood-ravaged Moenjodaro underway
Imran Khan to give call for Islamabad march after floods ease: Sheikh Rasheed

Imran Khan to give call for Islamabad march after floods ease: Sheikh Rasheed
47,000 pregnant women housed in Sindh relief camps: Azra Pechuho

47,000 pregnant women housed in Sindh relief camps: Azra Pechuho
Manchar Lake's dyke breached to release water pressure

Manchar Lake's dyke breached to release water pressure
Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas

Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas
Estimated economic loss to Pakistan from floods up to $12.5b

Estimated economic loss to Pakistan from floods up to $12.5b
Two US Congress members in Pakistan today on solidarity visit

Two US Congress members in Pakistan today on solidarity visit
Flood on the rampage in Sindh as 22 more die; death toll at 492

Flood on the rampage in Sindh as 22 more die; death toll at 492

Latest

view all