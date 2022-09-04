WATCH: Old man watches Imran Khan's jalsa during Pak vs India match

— Screenshot via Twitter

PTI chairperson Imran Khan's public gatherings are important to some people as much as a match between Pakistan and India.

In a video making rounds on the internet, an elderly man could be seen watching Khan's jalsa on his phone during the crucial match of the South Asian teams in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage.

The video shows an old man sitting in a public gathering where everyone could be seen watching a nail-biting Pakistan vs India match on a live screen.



The video has been shared by many people, adoring the elderly man for his love for Khan.



Pakistan is currently playing against arch-rivals India in Dubai.