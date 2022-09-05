 
sports
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Asia Cup 2022: Nation celebrates Pakistan's victory against India

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Pakistans players celebrate their win at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 4, 2022. — AFP/ Karim Sahib
Pakistan's players celebrate their win at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 4, 2022. — AFP/ Karim Sahib

Celebrations started across Pakistan as the Men in Green defeated arch-rivals India after a thrilling Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan on Sunday won the nail-biting match against India by five wickets to make it even against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

A 73-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz helped set the tone for a great victory.

Related items

Nawaz kept calm and scored his T20I career-best of 42 off 20 balls, laced with six boundaries and two maximums. While Mohammad Rizwan played a fantastic innings of 71 off 51 with four boundaries and two sixes.

After the victory, entire Pakistan from politicians to the common man praised the performance of the Pakistan cricket team and congratulated the boys for the sensational five-wicket victory.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions on Twitter. 

'You have made us all proud' 

'Congratulations Team Pakistan'

'Well done Team Pakistan'

'A day to remember'

'Shukriya boys'

'Fantastic game of cricket'

'Revenge taken'


More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in T20I record

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in T20I record
Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz wins hearts with match-turning knock against India

Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz wins hearts with match-turning knock against India
Pak vs Ind: Fakhar Zaman trolled by fans for misfielding in last over

Pak vs Ind: Fakhar Zaman trolled by fans for misfielding in last over
Asia Cup 2022: India score highest-ever total in powerplay against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India score highest-ever total in powerplay against Pakistan
Pak vs Ind: Fans pour in suggestions for Pakistan bowlers after being smashed by India

Pak vs Ind: Fans pour in suggestions for Pakistan bowlers after being smashed by India

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's luck in toss makes Pakistanis confident about victory against India

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's luck in toss makes Pakistanis confident about victory against India
Pak vs Ind: 'Today's winner will be first finalist of Asia Cup,' Shoaib Malik says

Pak vs Ind: 'Today's winner will be first finalist of Asia Cup,' Shoaib Malik says
Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz shines as Pakistan avenge India in thrilling game

Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz shines as Pakistan avenge India in thrilling game
Pak vs Ind: Inzamam-ul-Haq prefers Muhammad Hasnain over Hasan Ali

Pak vs Ind: Inzamam-ul-Haq prefers Muhammad Hasnain over Hasan Ali

'Ordinary son of ordinary dad': Babar Azam's father invites fan to meet son

'Ordinary son of ordinary dad': Babar Azam's father invites fan to meet son
What does tennis star Sania Mirza miss?

What does tennis star Sania Mirza miss?

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur retires from T20 internationals

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur retires from T20 internationals

Latest

view all