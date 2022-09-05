Asia Cup 2022: Nation celebrates Pakistan's victory against India

Pakistan's players celebrate their win at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 4, 2022. — AFP/ Karim Sahib

Celebrations started across Pakistan as the Men in Green defeated arch-rivals India after a thrilling Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.



Pakistan on Sunday won the nail-biting match against India by five wickets to make it even against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

A 73-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz helped set the tone for a great victory.

Nawaz kept calm and scored his T20I career-best of 42 off 20 balls, laced with six boundaries and two maximums. While Mohammad Rizwan played a fantastic innings of 71 off 51 with four boundaries and two sixes.



After the victory, entire Pakistan from politicians to the common man praised the performance of the Pakistan cricket team and congratulated the boys for the sensational five-wicket victory.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions on Twitter.

'You have made us all proud'

'Congratulations Team Pakistan'

'Well done Team Pakistan'

'A day to remember'

'Shukriya boys'

'Fantastic game of cricket'

'Revenge taken'



