Pakistan Army 'aghast' at Imran Khan's 'defamatory' statement against military's senior leadership

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistani Army Monday expressed displeasure over PTI Chairman Imran Khan's recent statement against the military and said it was "aghast" over it.

In a public rally in Faisalabad, the PTI chairman called out the government, saying that it was delaying the elections to appoint an army chief of its own and that if a patriotic chief of army staff comes in, he will not spare the incumbent rulers.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the army was "aghast" at the defamatory and uncalled-for statements about the senior leadership of the military by the PTI chairman during a Faisalabad rally.

The military's media wing said that regrettably, an attempt was made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the "security and safety of the people every day".

The army said that senior politicians trying to stir controversies over the appointment of the COAS, the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is "most unfortunate and disappointing".

The ISPR said the senior leadership of the army has decades-long impeccable meritorious service to prove its "patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt".

Politicising the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army and scandalising the process of selection of the COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution, it noted.

"Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the military's media wing added.

More to follow...