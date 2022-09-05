FO registers 'strong' protest against extra-judicial killing of Pakistani imprisoned in Indian Army Hospital

The image shows two guards standing outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan.— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Monday called on Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad to register a "strong" protest over the extra-judicial killing of Tabarak Hussain, a Pakistani national imprisoned in an Indian Army Hospital in Rajouri, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office read, through the ambassador, Pakistan conveyed its strong condemnation to India over the extra-judicial killing of Hussain — a mentally challenged Pakistani national who inadvertently crossed the border at Naushera in Rajouri district on August 21.

The ambassador conveyed Pakistan’s outright rejection of the claim that Hussain died of ‘cardiac arrest’ as purported by the Indian authorities. On the contrary, the authorities are spinning a mischievous narrative that Hussain had been sent by the Pakistan Army.



FO stated that the Indian claims held no water, as Hussain — being of unsound mental health — had inadvertently crossed the border in 2016 as well and had been repatriated to Pakistan after serving a 26-month long prison term.

The ministry added that the incident had further heightened Pakistan’s serious concerns over the safety, security, and well-being of other Pakistanis held in India's custody.

FO also reminded the ambassador of another recent brutal extra-judicial killing of a Pakistani prisoner Muhammed Ali Hussain by the Indian authorities.

The government has called on India to share details of Hussain's killing including a credible post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

Pakistan has also demanded a transparent investigation to punish the culprits behind Hussain's murder.

"Prompt and expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased to Pakistan, as per the wishes of his family was also demanded," the ministry's statement read.