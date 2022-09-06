 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

IHC to hear contempt of court plea against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

PTIs Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference in this undated photo. — APP
PTI's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference in this undated photo. — APP

  • Justice Babar Sattar of Islamabad High Court will hear the petition today.
  • Transcript of multiple statements of Fawad Chaudhry has also been attached along with petition.
  • The petition states that Fawad Chaudhry has given derogatory statements against additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a contempt of court plea against former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for giving anti-judiciary remarks, Geo News reported.

The contempt plea against the PTI senior leader has been filed in the IHC for passing anti-judiciary remarks, which will be heard by Justice Babar Sattar today.

A transcript of multiple statements of Fawad Chaudhry against the judiciary has been attached along with the petition filed by lawyer Saleemullah Khan.

Related items

The petition stated that Fawad Chaudhry had given derogatory statements against additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry and in his statement, the PTI leader said that Imran Khan can’t be given punishment in contempt of court case as he is a popular leader.

The petitioner further pleaded with the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against Fawad Chaudhry.

IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan in contempt case 

A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has also issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture inflicted on him in custody. He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Turning his guns towards the additional sessions judge, who sent Gill into physical remand on the police's request, Khan then said she [the judge] should brace herself for consequences.

