REVIEW: In latest episode, Paarinaz inches away from death

The third episode of Team Muhafiz picks from Paarinaz inching away from death as a sniper targets her while at hockey practice. But the leader of Team Muhafiz lives to play another day as she jumps out of the way just in time as the bullet grazes the goalpost.

Raza and Mahnoor jump into action with Raza giving Hawkeye some serious competition as we take out the sniper’s gun with his arrow. Meanwhile, Mahnoor shows some serious parkour skills as she climbs the building and runs after the shooter, but alas he gets away.

While the trio recover from the ordeal, Mahnoor gets a disturbing phone call from her father about a mysterious fire or purasrar aag (title of the fourth episode) which is engulfing the woods near her village in Hunza. Things get a little personal for the team as they decide to tackle the fire and save Mahnoor’s village.

However, harrowing details reveal that mysterious fire is not mother fire playing a cruel joke or some other world forces punishing the villagers but human beings being with vested interests. Farman then explains that the timber mafia is behind the fires in the village. Members of the mafia would deliberately start the fire as it would provide them cover to cut down trees and transport them via the river and thereby escaping the forest department.

As Team Muhafiz jumps into action to protect mother nature, little do they know they are about to come face to face with an old enemy. While the youngsters lay in the shadows, ready to take on the timber mafia, they are caught and taken to a building where they come face to face with Rawka.

Rawka, who had been biding his time, till he came face to face with the people who had caused them so much loss is merciless. Hot-headed Zane who had no time for Rawka’s nonsense, takes on the giant of a man who is on a mission to kill the team.

But Zane is no match for Rawka who easily throws him aside. But before he could finish the job, the police arrive and Rawka’s men who minutes earlier had been sniggering were now running around with their hands in the air. As Team Muhafiz runs after Rawka, he opens a secret hideout in the floor and disappears in it, but not before he presses a button activating the bombs.

Faced with imminent death, Team Muhafiz runs out of the building as the bombs explode behind them.

Was this just the beginning of the end for Team Muhafiz? Will they stop the timber mafia before they burn down Mahnoor’s village and what is Rawka’s end game at Jinnah Hockey Stadium?

Tune in next Saturday to find out.