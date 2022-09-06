 
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
SDSports desk

Twitter tells Urvashi Rautela off after she posts edited video with Naseem Shah

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Twitterati took a swipe at India's Urvashi Rautela to stay away from Pakistan's 21-year-old pacer Naseem Shah after the Bollywood actor posted an edited video of her with the fast bowler.

In the video posted to her Instagram Story, Rautela could be seen smiling and blushing. Coincidentally, during the same match, Shah was also recorded smiling — giving her the opportunity to juxtapose herself in the video.

But this did not sit right with Pakistani fans.

Sharing a screenshot of her story, where Shah was seen smiling, a Twitter user Afshan Tayyab told Rautela: "Evil eyes off."

Another Twitter user Fatima could not stop laughing.

Aqib Khan also asked the Indian actor to stay away from "our kid".

A user incorporated a movie scene from "3 Idiots" to show that Rautela might be a bad influence on the pacer.

Suneel Khatri uploaded a video of an older girl running behind a young boy to depict the situation.

A user said that Pakistani girls must be strongly opposed to the video.

Farhan Zaheer Khawaja was surprised to see the story and said that there was "No way Urvashi Rautela posted this on her official Instagram".

Another user shared a viral video and showed that this is how Rautela was "simping" on Shah.

A Twitter user was "heartbroken" and wondered whether Shah was also taken.


