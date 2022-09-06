Over 56,000 street crime incidents reported in Karachi in 2022

Representational image of a person holding a gun. — AFP/File

KARACHI: More than 56,500 street crimes were reported in Karachi in the ongoing year, so far.

The data showed that 58 people lost their lives while resisting street crimes and 269 residents of the city were injured in such incidents.

On the other hand, 303 home invasions have been reported across Karachi, so far, and over 19,000 people have reported mobile-snatching incidents across the city.

On the other hand, 104 cars have been snatched while 1,383 have been stolen from Karachi. Meanwhile, more than 35,000 motorcycles have been stolen from the metropolis.

Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah issued directives to clear Karachi of street criminals while presiding over a meeting on law and order in the province, particularly Karachi.



“Karachi needs to be cleaned of street criminals,” he said in the meeting.

Briefing CM Murad during the meeting, Inspector-General Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon spoke about special measures taken by the police to curb street crimes. He said that police patrolling and an intelligence-based operation (IBO) are underway to deal with criminals.

However, there has been no decrease in such incidents across the city.