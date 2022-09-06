 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Talha Hashmi

Over 56,000 street crime incidents reported in Karachi in 2022

By
Talha Hashmi

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Representational image of a person holding a gun. — AFP/File
Representational image of a person holding a gun. — AFP/File

  • Over 19,000 people have reported mobile snatching incidents across Karachi. 
  • At least,  104 cars have been snatched while 1,383 have been stolen from metropolis. 
  • Over 35,000 Karachittes motorcycles have been stolen in 2022, so far.

KARACHI: More than 56,500 street crimes were reported in Karachi in the ongoing year, so far.

The data showed that 58 people lost their lives while resisting street crimes and 269 residents of the city were injured in such incidents.

On the other hand, 303 home invasions have been reported across Karachi, so far, and over 19,000 people have reported mobile-snatching incidents across the city.

On the other hand, 104 cars have been snatched while 1,383 have been stolen from Karachi. Meanwhile, more than 35,000 motorcycles have been stolen from the metropolis.

Related items

Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah issued directives to clear Karachi of street criminals while presiding over a meeting on law and order in the province, particularly Karachi.

“Karachi needs to be cleaned of street criminals,” he said in the meeting.

Briefing CM Murad during the meeting, Inspector-General Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon spoke about special measures taken by the police to curb street crimes. He said that police patrolling and an intelligence-based operation (IBO) are underway to deal with criminals.

However, there has been no decrease in such incidents across the city. 

More From Pakistan:

IHC dismisses PTI plea seeking acceptance of MNA in one go

IHC dismisses PTI plea seeking acceptance of MNA in one go
IHC stops Islamabad police from submitting challan in ATC against Imran Khan

IHC stops Islamabad police from submitting challan in ATC against Imran Khan
Pakistan backs China's efforts for socio-economic growth in Xinjiang: FO

Pakistan backs China's efforts for socio-economic growth in Xinjiang: FO
By-poll in PP-241 Bahawalnagar: PML-N fields a first-timer

By-poll in PP-241 Bahawalnagar: PML-N fields a first-timer
Pakistan's brick workers need kilns reignited after floods

Pakistan's brick workers need kilns reignited after floods

Imran should give explanation for his 'anti-army' remarks: President Arif Alvi

Imran should give explanation for his 'anti-army' remarks: President Arif Alvi
By-poll in PP-139 Sheikhupura: A rookie vs a seasoned politician

By-poll in PP-139 Sheikhupura: A rookie vs a seasoned politician

'Enough is enough,' says Imran Khan after PDM's 'propaganda to malign' him

'Enough is enough,' says Imran Khan after PDM's 'propaganda to malign' him
IHC declares contempt plea against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry inadmissible

IHC declares contempt plea against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry inadmissible
Anyone intending to hurt bond between armed forces, people not a friend of Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Anyone intending to hurt bond between armed forces, people not a friend of Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Karachi weather update: When will it rain again?

Karachi weather update: When will it rain again?
Manchar Lake breached again as Pakistan struggles to contain continuous overflow

Manchar Lake breached again as Pakistan struggles to contain continuous overflow

Latest

view all