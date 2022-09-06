Sarah Khan shares why she doesn't mind making her marital life piblic

 
Sarah Khan shares why she doesn't mind making her marital life public

Sarah Khan finally spoke up regarding how her marriage to singer Falak Shabbir is always under the spotlight and whether she minds it.

Ever since Sarah and Falak tied the knot in 2020, their fans and public in general has been interested to know why they choose to share their life so openly.

Recently in an interview, Sarah revealed: “People ask me why I’ve made my marriage so public. Basically all the men in my life, be it my father, my brother or my husband, have always been ideal."

"So marriage was a beautiful concept to me growing up, and then I got married to Falak, who is just as lovely," she added.

Sarah further explained: "So I say why don’t we display the better side of men, and I do my part and show people that both life and men can be this lovely.”

Falak and Sarah got married back in 2020, and the two have a cute little daughter named Alyana.

