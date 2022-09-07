 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Series 'Fatima Jinnah' makes its way to Chicago Film Festival

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Samiya and Dananeer to represent Fatima Jinnah at the film festival
Danial K Afzal's Fatima Jinnah has been nominated in the Chicago Film Festival, and actors Dananeer Mobeen and Samiya Mumtaz have been selected to represent the film on behalf of Pakistan.

Fatima Jinnah is a patriotic series, presented by Aur Digital.

In the series, Samiya Mumtaz will be performing the role of Fatima Jinnah aka Mother of the Nation, while Dananeer Mobeen will be playing the role of a journalist, back from the Indo-Pakistan partition period, 1947.

The series also stars Sajal Aly and Sundus Farhan in vital roles.

This is going to be the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where Pakistan has been selected to represent one of its impactful series.

Moreover, the festival will also be attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities namely: Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Yami Gautam, Jim Sarbh, Jugal Hansraj and many more. 

