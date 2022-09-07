 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC gives deadline to Rana Shamim to submit witness list in contempt case

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. — Screengrab via Geo News
Former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. — Screengrab via Geo News

  • IHC says if Rana Shamim does not submit list by Monday, it will be assumed his affidavit is not valid.
  • Prosecution submits list of four witnesses.
  • CJ Athar Minallah says court will ensure fair trial. 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a deadline for former chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim to submit the list of witnesses in his defence in the contempt of court case.

The high court said that if Shamim does not submit the list of witnesses by Monday (September 12), it will be assumed that his affidavit is not valid.

The prosecution has submitted a list of four witnesses, which does not include former chief justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar.

Read more: Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC indicts ex-judge in contempt case

During the hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court does not apply defamation laws to the judges based on mere criticism and will ensure a fair trial. "If that affidavit is true, it is Rana Shamim's job to prove it right," he added. 

The chief justice said that Shamim wants to apologise, however, he should first prove what was said in the affidavit. "If he fails to prove it, then Rana Shamim should call it a misunderstanding and apologise. It will then be taken into consideration," he said. 

Rana Shamim, journalists prima facie committed contempt of court: IHC CJ

CJ Minallah remarked that the court will find what is true, adding that the court will not take any action against Shamim if he proves that he is right. 

The court adjourned the hearing till Monday. 

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2022 postponed due to floods, says health minister

MDCAT 2022 postponed due to floods, says health minister

Conspiracy being hatched to topple Punjab govt: Imran Khan

Conspiracy being hatched to topple Punjab govt: Imran Khan
Khawaja Asif chides Imran Khan, says 'no one has right to defame state institutions'

Khawaja Asif chides Imran Khan, says 'no one has right to defame state institutions'
HEC makes major announcement for students

HEC makes major announcement for students
Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport

Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport
Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee

Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee
UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistanis

UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistanis

Toshakhana case false, baseless: Imran Khan tells ECP

Toshakhana case false, baseless: Imran Khan tells ECP

PM Shehbaz deposits all gifts in Toshakhana, govt says

PM Shehbaz deposits all gifts in Toshakhana, govt says
Osman Yousefzada’s exhibition: Timely exploration of displacement, integration, climate change

Osman Yousefzada’s exhibition: Timely exploration of displacement, integration, climate change
Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM Shehbaz says, as 18 more die

Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM Shehbaz says, as 18 more die
Pakistan floods wash away a family's marriage hopes

Pakistan floods wash away a family's marriage hopes

Latest

view all