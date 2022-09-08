 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to issue a second notice to Lt General (Retd.) Amjad Shoaib.

The investigation agency summoned Amjad Shoaib on September 7 through a notice some days ago after he broke false news of the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and an Israeli delegation. However, he did not appear before the FIA's ​​Cybercrimes Wing.

Amjad Shoaib reported that the Prime Minister held the alleged meeting with the Israeli delegation while he was touring a Gulf country.

The ​​Cybercrimes Wing is conducting an inquiry against Amjad Shoaib regarding the allegedly baseless video.

More From Pakistan:

Pentagon says US approves potential F-16 equipment sale to Pakistan

Pentagon says US approves potential F-16 equipment sale to Pakistan
Two die in celebratory aerial firing after Pakistan win vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Two die in celebratory aerial firing after Pakistan win vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup
No mention of 'unconditional apology' in Imran's reply to court: Talal

No mention of 'unconditional apology' in Imran's reply to court: Talal
Fact-check: Did Murad Saeed share video of old jalsa?

Fact-check: Did Murad Saeed share video of old jalsa?
MDCAT 2022 postponed due to floods, says health minister

MDCAT 2022 postponed due to floods, says health minister

Conspiracy being hatched to topple Punjab govt: Imran Khan

Conspiracy being hatched to topple Punjab govt: Imran Khan
IHC gives deadline to Rana Shamim to submit witness list in contempt case

IHC gives deadline to Rana Shamim to submit witness list in contempt case

Khawaja Asif chides Imran Khan, says 'no one has right to defame state institutions'

Khawaja Asif chides Imran Khan, says 'no one has right to defame state institutions'
HEC makes major announcement for students

HEC makes major announcement for students
Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport

Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport
Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee

Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee
UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistanis

UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistanis

Latest

view all