FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib

Thursday Sep 08, 2022
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to issue a second notice to Lt General (Retd.) Amjad Shoaib.
The investigation agency summoned Amjad Shoaib on September 7 through a notice some days ago after he broke false news of the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and an Israeli delegation. However, he did not appear before the FIA's Cybercrimes Wing.
Amjad Shoaib reported that the Prime Minister held the alleged meeting with the Israeli delegation while he was touring a Gulf country.
The Cybercrimes Wing is conducting an inquiry against Amjad Shoaib regarding the allegedly baseless video.