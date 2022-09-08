FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to issue a second notice to Lt General (Retd.) Amjad Shoaib.

The investigation agency summoned Amjad Shoaib on September 7 through a notice some days ago after he broke false news of the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and an Israeli delegation. However, he did not appear before the FIA's ​​Cybercrimes Wing.

Amjad Shoaib reported that the Prime Minister held the alleged meeting with the Israeli delegation while he was touring a Gulf country.

The ​​Cybercrimes Wing is conducting an inquiry against Amjad Shoaib regarding the allegedly baseless video.