Thursday Sep 08 2022
M Muzamil Asif

PCB to raise issue of spectator brawl during Pak vs Afg match with ICC

M Muzamil Asif

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Screengrab of video showing clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans.— Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar
  • PCB will also take up the matter with Asian Cricket Council.
  • Afghan fans attacked Pakistani supporters in Sharjah.
  • PCB to raise matter with bodies after repeated attacks.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken notice of the unfortunate incident that transpired following Afghanistan's loss to Pakistan during the Asia Cup's Super Four stage match, sources told Geo News Thursday.

A clash took place Wednesday between Afghani and Pakistani spectators, with videos showing the former beating the latter in response to the Afghan side's loss — which kicked them out of the tournament.

In a nail-biting contest in the Super Four stage of the tournament, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket and secured a ticket to the final.

Afghan fans were incensed at the outcome, some attacking Pakistani supporters with the seats installed in the stands.

In response, the Pakistani board has decided to raise the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), sources said.

The PCB will record its protests on the attack by Afghan fans on Pakistani supporters,

Before PCB's notice, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities had warned of action against fans violating disciplinary rules after the clash.

The authorities said that they will be closely monitoring spectators and any damages caused to the premises or injuries inflicted upon other spectators will be dealt with sternly.

They added that fans should follow the rules and that the field of sports demands sportsmanship from all, including viewers.

