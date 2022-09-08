 
sports
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Sibt-e-Arif

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities warn of action against rioters after fans brawl in Pak vs Afg match

By
Sibt-e-Arif

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Screengrab of video showing clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans.—Shoaib Akhtar/Twitter
Screengrab of video showing clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans.—Shoaib Akhtar/Twitter

The UAE authorities have warned of action against fans violating disciplinary rules after clashes on Wednesday between spectators at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium who had gone to watch Pakistan and Afghanistan play in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

In a nail biting contest of the Super Four stage of the tournament, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket and secured a ticket to the final.

Afghan fans were incensed at the outcome, some attacking Pakistani supporters with the seats installed in the stands.

The authorities said that the will be closely monitoring spectators and any damages caused to the premises or injuries inflicted upon other spectators will be dealt with sternly.

They added that fans should follow the rules and that the field of sports demands sportsmanship from all, including viewers.

Naseem Shah’s two sixes from the first two balls of the final over helped Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The one-wicket win means that Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup.

