LHC judge excuses himself from hearing Maryam Nawaz's passport request plea

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/ file

Bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu hear petition.

Justice Pannu excuses himself from hearing the case.

Petition is sent to LHC's Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Thursday excused himself from hearing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's application for the return of her passport.

The PML-N leader, a day prior, approached the court for the release of her passport that she had surrendered in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read more: Maryam approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport

When a bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu met to hear the PML-N leader's request for the return of passport.

Justice Pannu excused himself from hearing the case. After this, the petition was sent to LHC's Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the formation of a fresh bench to hear the case.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz withdraws plea seeking passport for Umrah

Back in April this year, a division bench of the LHC had recused itself from a petition filed by Maryam for the return of her passport as she wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the month of Ramadan.