Friday Sep 09 2022
'Happy because Allah made me no 1 when people used to say I can't hit a six,' says Rizwan

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — ICC
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan talked about becoming the top batter and said that he is happy because people used to criticise him. 

The star batter broke skipper Babar Azam's over 1,000-day streak of staying at the top of the T20I ranking when he dethroned him on Wednesday.

In an interview shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Instagram, Rizwan said: "I am happy as God has honoured me with this achievement because people used to say that I cannot hit a six."

The wicketkeeper said that Babar and he are the same. "It doesn't matter if I am number one or Babar, what matters is that Pakistan hold this record." 

Talking about the conversation he had with Iftikhar Ahmed before the match against New Zealand, Rizwan said that Iftikhar had told me that it was my last match and the end of my career as I was not selected for the Pakistan Super League. 

"I thought that I would not play the T20 international as well but I used to pray to Allah and work hard after which Misbah bhai made me the match opener," he added. 

