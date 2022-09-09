Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan wishes Pakistan good luck before final match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and Afghanistan league spinner Rashid Khan. — Twitter

KARACHI: Afghanistan's league spinner Rashid Khan wished the Pakistan team good luck for the final match of Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka for the final on September 11 (Sunday).

Taking to Twitter, the spinner said it was an honour to represent Afghanistan in the Asian event. He also congratulated Indian player Virat Kohli on his maiden T20I hundred.

The player also wished the finalists of the tournament the "best of luck".

"It was an honour to represent my country in this year’s edition of the Asia Cup. A big thank you to the fans for all your love and support. Special mention to Virat Kohli for his maiden T20I hundred. Wishing Pakistan and Sri Lanka the very best for the finals," the cricketer wrote.

Afghanistan lost to Pakistan by one wicket in a last-over thriller.

Naseem Shah struck two maximums in the last over to shatter the hopes of the Afghan players to qualify for the final of the T20 Asia Cup 2022.