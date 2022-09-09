 
pakistan
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Azaz Syed

Danish team in Pakistan for provision of clean drinking water to Sindh flood victims

By
Azaz Syed

Friday Sep 09, 2022

  • Denmark has already announced $1.3 million for flood affectees in response to the appeal of UN chief António Guterres.
  •  Country to provide clean drinking water daily to at least 40,000 people in the flood-hit areas of Sindh.
  • Danish team will carry out operation in Sindh and coordinate with Pakistani authorities to set up of water purification plant.

ISLAMABAD: After committing $1.3 million for Pakistan on the flash appeal of the United Nations, Denmark has announced that it will provide clean drinking water daily to at least 40,000 people in the flood-hit areas of Sindh.

“We support Pakistan in different ways. First of all, we have been able to commit $1.3 million to the flash appeal and today, we have received a team of water purification specialists from Denmark. Within the next couple of days, they will set up a water purification facility in the flood-affected province of Sindh,” said Ambassador Designate Jakob Linulf.

The devastating floods have affected more than 33 million people in Pakistan, killing more than 1,300 people. Meanwhile, 12,722 people have sustained injuries, 1,739,166 houses have been damaged, and 754,708 animals have died. 

Linulf, an experienced diplomat in the Danish foreign service, reached Islamabad a week ago.

Answering a question, the Ambassador-designate said that it is not yet clear how long the water team will stay in Pakistan; it will be decided according to the situation. 

He added that the team will carry out its operation in Sindh and will be coordinating with the Pakistani authorities on the setting up of the water purification plant.

The team will provide 120,000 litres of clean water per day for at least four weeks.

When asked what is being done with regard to mitigating the effects of climate change, Linulf said that last week, Denmark and Pakistan entered into a new bilateral framework so that they can work together for the sustainability of a green agenda.

Thumbnail image: AFP

