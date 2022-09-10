 
sports
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's father thanks Indian fan in heart-felt moment

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his father Azam Siddiqui. — Instagram
KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's father once again engaged with an Indian fan and said that he is praying that his son performs well in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. 

Pakistan are set to play against Sri Lanka in the big final of the Asian event tomorrow. 

The Men in Green will take on the hosts again at Dubai International Stadium after losing to Sri Lanka in the last match of the Super Four stage.

Babar, who has been having a dismal tournament, has not been able to score big for his side, with his top score (30 runs off 29 balls) coming in the loss against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Meanwhile, replying to an Indian fan of Babar, who asked Adnan to pray for him to score runs in the final, Azam Siddiqui said: "Yes, we are praying to Allah, and we are asking earnestly".

Pakistan were handed a five-wicket loss by Sri Lanka in their last Super Four clash of the continental cup.

However, the Green Shirts played without their two star players, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, who will play in the final.

