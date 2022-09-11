 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Sunny Deol all praises for Dharmendra: 'Only actor to succeed in all genres'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Sunny Deol reveals that he idolizes father Dharmendra
Sunny Deol reveals that he idolizes father Dharmendra

Actor Sunny Deol is super proud of his father Dharmendra, and recently shared that he has been the only actor in the industry who has succeeded in all genres of Hindi Cinema.

Sunny, while talking about his father with Pinkvilla, said: “He has never shied away from exploring different roles. Be it Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Sholay Pratigya, Phool Aur Phattar or Anupama; he has done it all.”

He further revealed that the veteran actor Dharmendra used to shoot for multiple films in a day, jumping from one film set to the other.

Sunny added: “I wish I was an active actor in his era.”

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor also said that film makers in his father’s era had a ‘strong grip over emotions’ which he thinks is missing nowadays.

Sunny further said that writers and directors back then were really good and allowed actors to stick to their characters.

“They had no written scripts, it was just based on narrations,” added Sunny.

He further revealed that his father is also an active social media user: “He keeps replying to the messages, keeps wishing everyone and showers blessing on people.”

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen on the big screen in R Balki’s film Chup alongside Dulquer Salmaan. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to touch INR 100 Crore soon

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to touch INR 100 Crore soon
Ranbir Kapoor pleads fans not to share 'Brahmastra' spoilers

Ranbir Kapoor pleads fans not to share 'Brahmastra' spoilers
Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in 'Brahmastra' sets internet ablaze

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in 'Brahmastra' sets internet ablaze
Disha Patani to make her Kollywood Debut with 'Suriya 42'

Disha Patani to make her Kollywood Debut with 'Suriya 42'
Throwback: Akshay Kumar reveals how he was sexually abused as a child

Throwback: Akshay Kumar reveals how he was sexually abused as a child
Alia Bhatt's much-awaited 'Brahmastra' to release at Box Office tomorrow

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited 'Brahmastra' to release at Box Office tomorrow
Yami Gautam's film 'Lost' makes its way to the Chicago Film Festival

Yami Gautam's film 'Lost' makes its way to the Chicago Film Festival
Kajol to feature in an Indian adaptation of the show 'The Good Wife'

Kajol to feature in an Indian adaptation of the show 'The Good Wife'
Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God': Trailer releasing tomorrow

Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God': Trailer releasing tomorrow

Siddhant Chaturvedi dishes on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: 'always speak my truth'

Siddhant Chaturvedi dishes on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: 'always speak my truth'
'House of Dragon' 'set right' the scene that upset George R.R. Martin in 'Game of Thrones'

'House of Dragon' 'set right' the scene that upset George R.R. Martin in 'Game of Thrones'

Latest

view all