Sunday Sep 11 2022
Ranbir Kapoor pleads fans not to share 'Brahmastra' spoilers

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' has managed to get an outstanding response at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor, at a special fan screening of Brahmastra, asked fans not to reveal the plot of the movie through social media.

The private screening took place before Brahmastra’s global release on September 9, 2022.

According to the Indian Express, a video has been circulating on Twitter in which fans seem to surround the actor, cheering and giving their reviews about the film. Ranbir, in the video could be heard saying not to post any spoilers.

“So just one request, jo bhi thore bohat spoilers hain is film ke, please try not to put it on social media because you know the audience who has not seen it would like to experience it.”

While the Brahmastra team tried hard to guard the key sequences of the film, the audience still leaked the clips from the film’s private screening.

The fans revealed the cameo appearance of SRK, and also got excited when they saw Deepika Padukone’s cameo in the film.

Brahmastra collected approximately INR 75 crore from all across the world on it first day at the box office.

