Sunday Sep 11 2022
Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor praise 'Brahmastra'

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Ayan Mukherjees Brahmastra wins heart globally.
Bollywood stars come out for support of Brahmastra. Taking it to the social media Hritihik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor praise the film.

The Krrish actor tweeted: “The film student in me needs to watch BRAHMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM, the VFX, the sound design uff… absolutely incredible work!! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team!”

As per the IndianExpress, Arjun Kapoor posted a story and wrote: “An adventure for the big screen… a ride like no other.. Loved watching @ayan_mukerjerji’s vision come to life… My 2 favourite actor and humans set the screen on fire (literally) @aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor.”

“From The King Khans surprise emergence (love it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience… credit to @karanjohar @apoorva1972 and the team at @dharmamovies for bringing this film to life… Cannot wait for part 2!!,” added Arjun.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote: “The sense of pride I felt while watching this vision come to life was truly overwhelming. It felt so good to be in a packed theatre with audiences cheering and hooting and whistling!!! The sounds of celebration and appreciation for a true labour of love.”

“The hard work and passion and vision was magical to witness. Congratulations on creating something we can all feel proud to call a work of Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan wrote: “Congratulations team Brahmastra. Experience this only in the theatre. Truly bringing the magic of cinemas alive on the big screen. @ayan_mukerji the bgm the performances the vfx everything.”  

The film released all over the world on September 9th.

