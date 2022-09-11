 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
SDSports desk

Pak vs SL: What will Pakistan's playing XI be against Sri Lanka for Asia Cup final?

SDSports desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Pakistans players sing their national anthem before the start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2022. — AFP
KARACHI: After a poor performance in the match against Sri Lanka — which was seen as a rehearsal for the final — fans are eager to know about the playing XI today.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah and all-rounder Shadab Khan both missed Friday’s showdown, Usman Qadir and Hassan Ali replaced the two in that match.

Naseem Shah — who proved his mettle in the shorter format in this Asian event — and Babar Azam's deputy Shadab Khan are expected to lengthen Sri Lanka’s odds when they return for the final tonight.

Pakistan will not be looking to make any out-of-the-box changes tonight.

Rumours suggest that Haider Ali will be included in place of Iftikhar Ahmed; however, sources told Geo Super that Pakistan would go with a winning combination from their breakthrough victory against Afghanistan.

Shahnawaz Dahani, who recovered from the injury, will also sit on the bench. Mohammad Hasnain, who replaced Dahani, did well by taking four wickets in three matches while maintaining his economy.

Probable Pakistan's playing XI

  • Babar Azam (c)
  • Shadab Khan (vc)
  • Mohammad Rizwan
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Asif Ali
  • Naseem Shah
  • Haris Rauf
  • Mohammad Hasnain

