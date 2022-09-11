 
sports
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Haris Rauf achieves milestone in T20 Asia Cup final

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Pakistans Haris Rauf celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka´s Wanindu Hasaranga during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP
DUBAI: Following his fierce bowling, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf achieved a milestone during Pakistan's T20 Asia Cup 2022 final clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.

Haris achieved the landmark of taking 50 T20I wickets after bagging Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaraga's wicket.

With the feat, the 28-year-old became the 10th Pakistan bowler to get to the milestone, and

The right-arm pacer needed 41 innings to take 50 wickets, becoming the joint fourth fastest Pakistani to reach fifty wickets.

It may be mentioned here that former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan also got to 50 wickets in 41 innings.

