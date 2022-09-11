Pak vs SL: ‘Best fielder’, Shoaib Akhtar comes to Shadab’s defense

Pakistan's Shadab Khan dives to field the ball during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP

As Pakistan plays a nail-biting T2O Asia Cup 2022 final match against Sri Lanka, the players from both sides continue to perform with intensifying pressure.

While it was a lucky day for pacer Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as they came into the limelight for their excellent bowling, all-rounder Shadab Khan came under fire after he dropped two catches.

Shadab dropped Rajapaksa twice, who then went on to score 71 runs in 45 balls.

First, he dropped Rajapaksa at mid-off, and after that, he collided with Asif Ali who was in a position to take the catch.

While several fans criticised the performance that allowed the Islanders to score big, former bowler Shoaib Akhtar came to his defense.

“He is our best fielder. Shadab Khan is just having a bad day,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, Akhtar, aka "Rawalpindi Express", maintained that the Pakistan team “definitely needs to work on their catch calling.”

“Few times this has happened in this tournament. I hope he is ok,” he said expressing concern for the vice-captain.