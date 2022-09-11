Asia Cup final: Fans lambast Pakistan batters after failed show against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) checks teammate Shadab Khan after he collided with Asif Ali in an attempt to take a catch during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP

Babar Azam and Co reached the final of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 after their superb show against Afghanistan and India in the Super Four stage.



However, the team failed to perform twice against champions Sri Lanka, who outclassed the Pakistan batter and bowlers during Sunday’s one-sided final in Dubai.

Sri Lanka posted 170 runs on the scoreboard before bowling out Pakistan for 143 runs in 20 overs, thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 71-run knock and an exceptional bowling display by the bowlers.

Devastated cricket fans and former cricketers took to their Twitter handles to criticise the managerial decisions taken by the team management and the skipper. They also lambasted the failed show put up by the batters.

Here are some of the reactions of the cricket fans who were waiting for the Men in Green to lift the trophy.







