Imran Khan accuses govt of 'trying to blackout' his flood relief telethon

PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Karachi, Pakistan April 16, 2022. — Reuters

Imran Khan says incumbent govt restricted TV channels from airing telethon.

Says govt "threatened cable operators" who continued to air his telethon.

Says govt "petrified of rising popularity amongst nation."

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday accused the incumbent government of trying to block the PTI-led telethon to raise funds for flood relief by "threatening cable operators."

The former prime minister hosted a telethon on Sunday, during which the PTI raised Rs5.2 billion.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that the government first "pressured" TV channels to not air the telethon and then "threatened" cable operators who continued airing the programme.

"This shows how petrified they are of our rising popularity amongst the nation. Also, they know no one trusts them with their money given their record of loot and plunder. So they sought to deny fundraising to aid flood victims just to get at me and my party. Unbelievable callousness," the PTI chair wrote.



Pakistan has been seeking international aid in terms of funds and relief items for the victims and areas devastated by the catastrophic floods that hit the country this monsoon season, causing incalculable damage and inundating one-third of the country.