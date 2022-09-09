 
US military starts airlifting critical flood relief items to Pakistan

USAID supplies for flood affectees in Pakistan. — Courtesy USAID
  • Essential life support resources worth nearly $2.2 million to be delivered to Pakistan.
  • US Embassy says Centcom is working to help Pakistanis in times of need with USAID's support.
  • Says US' humanitarian donations are prioritising urgently needed food.

The US military has initiated airlifting critical flood-relief items to Pakistan to support the populations affected by the catastrophic floods that still keep most of the country under water.

Centcom, in support of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is working to help Pakistanis in times of need as cataclysmic floods wreaked havoc killing over 1,300 people across the country, read a statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Nearly $2.2 million worth of essential life support resources, including food preparation and shelter materials, will be delivered in approximately 20 different shipments around the country under the relief operations.

A Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) was deployed on September 2 to lead the US government’s response efforts, which the US military response is supporting.

The total amount of the flood response to date is $30.1 million, including these airlifted humanitarian supplies, it added.

“Our humanitarian donations are prioritising urgently needed food, nutrition, multi-purpose cash, safe drinking water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance,” the embassy said, adding the Biden admin remains deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding throughout Pakistan.

This support, it added, will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities and the crisis will be monitored in close coordination with local partners and Pakistani authorities.

