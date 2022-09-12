Kangana Ranaut cries foul as Karan Johar's Brahmastra crosses 200 crore mark

Kangana Ranaut cries foul amid Karan Johar's Brahmastra crosses 200 crore mark

Actor Kangana Ranaut cannot comprehend the business of Brahmastra as it reached INR 160 crore within two days.

The Queen actor has put allegations on her Instagram stories about the DDLJ filmmaker of fudging with the numbers adding that she wanted to question co-producer Karan Johar to get hold of his ‘mathematics’ behind the figures.

“Released on Friday and on Sunday it's a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also. In ₹250 cr (that is also a fake figure). ₹650 cr (reported to be ₹410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is a co-producer doesn't mean VFX doesn't have any cost. I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar," she captioned.

The 35-year-old actor further added, "This Box Office India handle has been harassing me and many like me because he is on the payroll of the mafia.

Today he declared Brahmastra a big hit in one day, where according to him it has only earned ₹65 cr so far. He did a major smear campaign against Manikarnika (cost ₹75 cr...theatrical revenue ₹150 cr). He declared it a flop. Thalaivii ( ₹100 cr pre-release recovery) pandemic release, he declared it a disaster."

"Also, they did major harassment on Dhaakad failure and ticket sales. What you sow is what you reap. I am here now I want to understand these mathematics. I don't do underhand conspiracies, I don't backstab. I challenge openly and righteously," the actor ranted.

Concluding her Instagram story, “I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not a net collection? What is desperation? Also after making ₹60 cr (that's the net collection they have declared, I don't believe in this number but the net amount in India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come ₹650 cr film emerged a hit already."

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Brahmastra has netted a whopping INR 225 crore globally within three days.







