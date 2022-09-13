 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Quetta flour crisis intensifies as roti price reaches Rs50

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

A tandoor in Quetta. Screengrab of a Youtube video
A tandoor in Quetta. Screengrab of a Youtube video

QUETTA: After rains and flash flooding, Balochistan is witnessing a flour crisis as tandoor owners have not only reduced the weight of tandoori roti but also hiked its price in the provincial capital.

The district administration and the price committee seem to be working in collusion. They have closed their eyes and left the people at the mercy of the profiteering tandoor owners.

According to sources, Quetta has more than 163 tandoors where citizens buy thousands of rotis every day. A week ago, tandoor owners quietly increased the price of tandoori roti by reducing its weight.

Sources say that a roti weighing 320 grams is being sold for Rs50, instead of Rs25. Some places around the city are selling rotis with less weight for 25 or 30 rupees.

