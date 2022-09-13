Infant girl dies in India as charging mobile phone kept near her explodes

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022
A baby girl sustained severe burn injuries when her mother’s mobile phone kept next to her on charging mode exploded, in a tragic incident in Bareilly, what police termed a "matter of negligence by the parents".
It was a keypad phone with an already swollen battery that was plugged into a switch connected to a solar panel, Times of India reported.
Eight-month-old Neha was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds during the course of treatment. However, no legal complaint has been lodged regarding the incident, the police said, adding that the body was handed over to family after due procedure.
As per the report, Neha's father, Suneel Kumar Kashyap, is a 30-year-old labourer who lives in an under-construction house with no power connection. The family uses a solar plate and a battery for lighting and other electricity uses.