 
world
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Infant girl dies in India as charging mobile phone kept near her explodes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

A burnt charpoy is seen at the site of the incident. — Times of India
A burnt charpoy is seen at the site of the incident. — Times of India 

  • Baby sustains fatal burn injuries due to explosion in mobile phone. 
  • Keypad phone with already swollen battery explodes after over charging.
  • Police say body handed over to family as no one pressed any charges. 

A baby girl sustained severe burn injuries when her mother’s mobile phone kept next to her on charging mode exploded, in a tragic incident in Bareilly, what police termed a "matter of negligence by the parents".

It was a keypad phone with an already swollen battery that was plugged into a switch connected to a solar panel, Times of India reported.

Read more: Monkey throws 4-month-old baby off three-storey building, infant dies on spot

Eight-month-old Neha was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds during the course of treatment. However, no legal complaint has been lodged regarding the incident, the police said, adding that the body was handed over to family after due procedure.

Read more: Groom murders bride and infant before wedding day

As per the report, Neha's father, Suneel Kumar Kashyap, is a 30-year-old labourer who lives in an under-construction house with no power connection. The family uses a solar plate and a battery for lighting and other electricity uses. 

More From World:

China and Russia building 'more just' world order: Beijing

China and Russia building 'more just' world order: Beijing
Thai pop-up wins fans with crunchless cricket burgers

Thai pop-up wins fans with crunchless cricket burgers
Canadian Sikhs perform mass prayers ahead of Khalistan Referendum

Canadian Sikhs perform mass prayers ahead of Khalistan Referendum
Indian court agrees to hear Hindu plea to worship in contested mosque

Indian court agrees to hear Hindu plea to worship in contested mosque
'We are erased': Afghan women demand action at UN

'We are erased': Afghan women demand action at UN
Iran says 'ready to cooperate' with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran says 'ready to cooperate' with UN nuclear watchdog
Video: Snake gets stuck in woman's ear, doctor fails to remove it

Video: Snake gets stuck in woman's ear, doctor fails to remove it
'A broken man': Russian sisters see father scarred by Ukraine fight

'A broken man': Russian sisters see father scarred by Ukraine fight
50 million people stuck in 'modern slavery': UN

50 million people stuck in 'modern slavery': UN
This Indonesian tribe chops off women's fingers when a beloved dies

This Indonesian tribe chops off women's fingers when a beloved dies
VIDEO: 200 'angel' skydivers attempt to break world record

VIDEO: 200 'angel' skydivers attempt to break world record
Sandwiches and a safe space: a Gaza restaurant run by women, for women

Sandwiches and a safe space: a Gaza restaurant run by women, for women

Latest

view all