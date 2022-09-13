 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Reuters

Fodder dries up for Pakistan's cattle as floodwaters stay high

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Residents use a boat to transport their motorcycles amid floodwater, following rains and floods during the monsoon season, in Manjhand town, in Jamshoro, Pakistan, September 12, 2022. — Reuters
Residents use a boat to transport their motorcycles amid floodwater, following rains and floods during the monsoon season, in Manjhand town, in Jamshoro, Pakistan, September 12, 2022. — Reuters

  • Farmers stranded by unprecedented floods run low on feed for their cattle.
  • Sindh farmers brave rising waters to stay on and try to keep alive their remaining cattle.
  • Situation set to worsen as weather officials have warned of more rain in next few days.

DADU: Farmers stranded by unprecedented floods that have submerged huge swathes of Pakistan are running low on feed for their cattle, officials said on Tuesday, as airdropping supplies proved a difficult task.

The floods caused by record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern mountains have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, sweeping away homes, transport, crops and livestock in damage estimated at $30 billion.

In the southern province of Sindh, one of the worst affected areas, farmers in several villages have braved the rising waters to stay on and try to keep alive their remaining cattle.

"A shortage of fodder for cattle has emerged," said Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, the top government official in the key provincial district of Dadu, adding that army and navy helicopters were trying to reach the farmers.

Airdropping supplies would be difficult, however, said a military official, who sought anonymity as he was not allowed to talk to the media.

"It is a serious issue," the army official told Reuters. "Airdrops would not work, but it is important that fodder be supplied to livestock."

The situation is set to worsen as weather officials have warned of more rain in the next few days, posing a fresh threat to thousands of displaced people living in tents or in the open alongside highways.

Officials estimate about 700,000 cattle have been lost in the floods nationwide, and the rest, which form a critical asset in a poor country, are growing thin for lack of food.

Both the government and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the extreme weather that led to flooding in the South Asian nation of 220 million.

UN agencies are assessing Pakistan's reconstruction needs after it received 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or nearly 190% more than the 30-year average, in July and August.

Sindh received 466% more rain than average and all the flood waters roll through Dadu, which has a population of 1.5 million.

More From Pakistan:

Misery in flood-hit Sindh to continue as PMD forecasts more rains

Misery in flood-hit Sindh to continue as PMD forecasts more rains
Weather update: Will it rain again in Karachi today?

Weather update: Will it rain again in Karachi today?
Severe dengue emergency has gripped Pakistan, particularly Karachi: Sherry Rehman

Severe dengue emergency has gripped Pakistan, particularly Karachi: Sherry Rehman
No default risk for Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

No default risk for Pakistan: Miftah Ismail
Quetta flour crisis intensifies as roti price reaches Rs50

Quetta flour crisis intensifies as roti price reaches Rs50
Balochistan flood death toll rises to 278 after 8 more die

Balochistan flood death toll rises to 278 after 8 more die
ECP summons Imran Khan after finding response unsatisfactory in contempt case

ECP summons Imran Khan after finding response unsatisfactory in contempt case
Punjab decides to conduct judicial inquiry into violence on PTI’s Azadi March

Punjab decides to conduct judicial inquiry into violence on PTI’s Azadi March
Imran turning army chief appointment into controversy: Kh Asif

Imran turning army chief appointment into controversy: Kh Asif
Abbasi flays Imran Khan over army chief appointment remarks

Abbasi flays Imran Khan over army chief appointment remarks
LHC constitutes three-member bench to hear Maryam Nawaz's passport plea

LHC constitutes three-member bench to hear Maryam Nawaz's passport plea
Junaid Safdar terms reports of his arrest in London 'fake, baseless'

Junaid Safdar terms reports of his arrest in London 'fake, baseless'

Latest

view all