UN chief overwhelmed by scale of devastation from floods in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres interacts with a child at a relief camp set up for flood victims. Photo: Twitter/@CMShehbaz
  • UN secretary-general was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that has engulfed Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz.
  • UN chief’s voice has become the voice of flood victims, says premier. 
  • The UN chief’s visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy, says PM Shehbaz.  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his unprecedented support to the flood victims in Pakistan.

UNSG Antonio Guterres has left Islamabad after concluding his two-day solidarity visit to Pakistan. During the two-day stay, he visited flood-affected areas and stressed the need for developed nations to assist Pakistan, saying that the international body's help is "a drop in the ocean" compared to what is needed to rebuild.

Taking to Twitter today, PM Shehbaz said that during his visit to the flood-affected areas and camps under scorching heat, the UN secretary-general was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that has engulfed Pakistan.

He maintained that the UN chief’s voice has become the voice of flood victims. 

Stressing the need for international support to deal with the natural catastrophe and control over carbon emissions, the prime minister said that the world should pay heed to what he said about climate change.

The UN chief’s visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy, he said. 

"Deeply touched by his empathy and leadership. Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge," he added. 

