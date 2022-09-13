 
In pictures: Sri Lankan team receives grand welcome upon return

The Asia Cup 2022 title holders received a heroic welcome upon their arrival in their hometown. 

Sri Lanka won the Asian tournament against Pakistan by 23 runs on September 11 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium. 

Sri Lanka Cricket shared the pictures of the grand reception on Twitter. 

The winning team also took part in the victory parade on the streets of Colombo with the skipper Dasun Shanaka holding the trophy along with the players on a bus.

The fans and followers celebrated the win and took pictures. 

Take a look: 

