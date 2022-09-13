Koffee With Karan: Varun Dhawan reveals who he thinks as his only competitor in Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan reveals who he thinks as his only competitor in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has recently admitted that he considered Alia Bhatt as his competitor in the movie industry.



According to Pinkvilla, the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya star appeared as a guest on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 show along with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star and powerhouse Anil Kapoor.

During the show, Karan Johar asked about who he takes it as his competitor from the B-Town, to which the actor revealed his competition has never been limited to “male actors” only.

“Presently”, Varun told Johar, “The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt."

The Dilwale actor asserted, “As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes.”

Reflecting on the Brahamstra actress’ career graph and smashing big openings at the box office, Varun said that he “seeks inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will next be seen in upcoming interesting movies like Bawaal and Bhediya.