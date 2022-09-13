 
sports
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: When is PCB announcing squad for T20I series?

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Pakistan cricket team. — ICC
Pakistan cricket team. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the squad for the upcoming seven-match T20 series against England in the next two days. 

England will visit Pakistan for the series that is scheduled to begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The guests will arrive on September 15, while the national squad will reach the port city on September 16, per the details.

Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit

Meanwhile, the cut-off date for the announcement of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 squad is also September 15, but the PCB has not contacted the international governing body for an extension.

The poor performance of the batters in the recently concluded T20 Asia Cup 2022 has prompted the selection committee to announce a single squad.

The combination of the batting line-up is likely to be changed, while two wicket keepers in the squad may also be possible.

Pakistan, England to prepare for T20I series from Sept 16

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is still undergoing rehab in London, and he has to start bowling. All these issues are a headache for the think tank.

However, the local cricket governing body is set to contact the ICC to extend the cut-off date, and then if permission is granted, the squad for the World Cup will be announced during the series against England. Otherwise, both squads will be announced on September 15, along with the reserve players. 

More From Sports:

Babar Azam's cover drive becomes part of Physics book in Pakistan

Babar Azam's cover drive becomes part of Physics book in Pakistan
In pictures: Sri Lankan team receives grand welcome upon return

In pictures: Sri Lankan team receives grand welcome upon return

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial
Pakistani cricketer suspended on corruption charges

Pakistani cricketer suspended on corruption charges
Pakistan women’s football register their biggest-ever win

Pakistan women’s football register their biggest-ever win
WATCH: Wasim Akram snaps back at Indian critic over question about Asia Cup defeat

WATCH: Wasim Akram snaps back at Indian critic over question about Asia Cup defeat
Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit

Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit
'Almost there': Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi train to get fit for T20 World Cup

'Almost there': Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi train to get fit for T20 World Cup
Former Test cricketer wants PCB to sack chief selector after Asia Cup debacle

Former Test cricketer wants PCB to sack chief selector after Asia Cup debacle
WATCH: How did Delhi Police make fun of Pakistan’s cricket team?

WATCH: How did Delhi Police make fun of Pakistan’s cricket team?
Pak vs Eng: Will there be any surprising changes in final squad?

Pak vs Eng: Will there be any surprising changes in final squad?
India announce T20 World Cup squad; Jasprit Bumrah returns

India announce T20 World Cup squad; Jasprit Bumrah returns

Latest

view all