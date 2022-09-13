Pak vs Eng: When is PCB announcing squad for T20I series?

Pakistan cricket team. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the squad for the upcoming seven-match T20 series against England in the next two days.

England will visit Pakistan for the series that is scheduled to begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The guests will arrive on September 15, while the national squad will reach the port city on September 16, per the details.

Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit

Meanwhile, the cut-off date for the announcement of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 squad is also September 15, but the PCB has not contacted the international governing body for an extension.

The poor performance of the batters in the recently concluded T20 Asia Cup 2022 has prompted the selection committee to announce a single squad.

The combination of the batting line-up is likely to be changed, while two wicket keepers in the squad may also be possible.

Pakistan, England to prepare for T20I series from Sept 16



Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is still undergoing rehab in London, and he has to start bowling. All these issues are a headache for the think tank.

However, the local cricket governing body is set to contact the ICC to extend the cut-off date, and then if permission is granted, the squad for the World Cup will be announced during the series against England. Otherwise, both squads will be announced on September 15, along with the reserve players.