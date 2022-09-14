 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Balochistan seeks Punjab wheat at reasonable price

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Balochistan seeks Punjab wheat at reasonable price. File photo

The Balochistan government has requested the government of Punjab to provide 6.5 lakh sacks of wheat at a reasonable price.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi accepted the request and announced to provide 6.5 lakh wheat sacks to Balochistan.

Minister of Balochistan for Food Zmarak Khan Achakzai said that the wheat supply from Punjab will solve the flour crisis in the province.

Achakzai earlier held a meeting with the Punjab CM in Lahore and requested him to help out. Elahi ordered the concerned authorities to immediately supply the required quantity of wheat bags to Balochistan at a reasonable price.

The Balochistan food minister said that Balochistan's Food Department will immediately arrange the delivery of the wheat, as it will solve the wheat crisis in the province.

