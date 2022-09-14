 
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles anger over 'pen' shows new job is 'taking toll' on his mental health

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

King Charles rage over a mere leaking pen shows the new monarch is 'struggling', says body language expert.

According to Adrianne Carter, Charles is overwhelmed by the a,ount of pressure that has mounted on his shoulders and it is "take a toll"on his mental health.

King Charles anger over pen shows new job is taking toll on his mental health

"It looks as if the emotions and tiredness are starting to take their toll on the new King and Queen," Adrianne told the Daily Star.

"This is something that they would normally laugh off but there’s no laughing or light-heartedness.

"They are processing a lot this week and as we draw closer to the funeral we may see more evidence of short tempers when things don’t go quite to plan…"

The 73-year-old new monarch of Britain was caught off-guard in Ireland after his pen stopped working while signing official documents.

“I cannot bear this bloody thing!” said His Majesty after wife and Queen Consort Camilla pointed out he wrote the wrong date on the document.

