Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal select an iconic venue for one of their wedding events

Ali and Richa to get married this October.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to hold one of their wedding events at an iconic venue which was established back in 1913, sources revealed.

Richa and Ali have opted to hold one of their wedding events at New Delhi’s 110-year-old iconic venue. It is one of India’s oldest clubs, established in 1913. The Delhi GymKhana Club is the most exclusive places in the national capital of India.

According to PinkVilla, the club is also known as Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. The name changed with the Independence of India in 1947 and transformed to Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The couple is getting married in October. Their wedding evets are going to begin from the 30th of September and will continue till October 7th. As per the sources, the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be held on October 1st.

Both the actors have planned on having two receptions; one on October 6th in Mumbai and the other one on October 7th.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha aim to wrap up their work commitments till September 24th in order to focus on their wedding festivities.

On the work front, the couple is looking forward to the release of the next Fukrey sequel.