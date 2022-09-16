PCB assures Shaheen Afridi of reimbursing his medical expenses: sources

Pakistan's injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@muzamilasif4

After a shocking revelation by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi about the knee rehabilitation programme of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in London, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally responded to the claims.



Sources said the PCB has admitted that Shaheen paid for the ticket from Dubai to London, maintaining that the young cricketer and the Board have reached an understanding now that his travel and medical expenses for knee ligament injury will be reimbursed later.

They said that Shaheen paid for the ticket because he himself had booked it online because relevant logistical arrangements couldn't be made due to a shortage of time. Upon reaching London, Shaheen shifted to a hotel after staying with Dr Zafar for a few days, sources added.

The PCB has reportedly assured Shaheen of reimbursing the amount for his medical treatment and rehabilitation, travel, and stay in a hotel, among other expenses.

The cricket governing body earlier said in a statement, not directly addressing Shahid, that it has always been responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all of the players and will do so in future too.

"It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment," read a statement originally issued to share updates on Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen's medical rehabilitation.

It said that the doctors in its advisory panel for Fakhar include Dr Zafar and Dr Imtiaz, who also treated Shaheen.