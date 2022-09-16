 
sports
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PCB assures Shaheen Afridi of reimbursing his medical expenses: sources

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Pakistans injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@muzamilasif4
Pakistan's injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@muzamilasif4

After a shocking revelation by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi about the knee rehabilitation programme of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in London, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally responded to the claims.

Sources said the PCB has admitted that Shaheen paid for the ticket from Dubai to London, maintaining that the young cricketer and the Board have reached an understanding now that his travel and medical expenses for knee ligament injury will be reimbursed later.

They said that Shaheen paid for the ticket because he himself had booked it online because relevant logistical arrangements couldn't be made due to a shortage of time. Upon reaching London, Shaheen shifted to a hotel after staying with Dr Zafar for a few days, sources added.

The PCB has reportedly assured Shaheen of reimbursing the amount for his medical treatment and rehabilitation, travel, and stay in a hotel, among other expenses. 

The cricket governing body earlier said in a statement, not directly addressing Shahid, that it has always been responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all of the players and will do so in future too.

"It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment," read a statement originally issued to share updates on Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen's medical rehabilitation.

It said that the doctors in its advisory panel for Fakhar include Dr Zafar and Dr Imtiaz, who also treated Shaheen.

More From Sports:

Shoaib Akhtar fears Pakistan's elimination from World Cup with 'this batting order'

Shoaib Akhtar fears Pakistan's elimination from World Cup with 'this batting order'
Ex-cricketer Aqib Javed not satisfied with T20 World Cup squad selection

Ex-cricketer Aqib Javed not satisfied with T20 World Cup squad selection
Pak vs Eng: 11 out of 20 England cricketers have played in Pakistan before, thanks to PSL

Pak vs Eng: 11 out of 20 England cricketers have played in Pakistan before, thanks to PSL
PCB responds to Shahid Afridi's allegations over Shaheen's treatment

PCB responds to Shahid Afridi's allegations over Shaheen's treatment
Fakhar Zaman to depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation

Fakhar Zaman to depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation
Pakistan tennis team hopeful of creating history against Austria in Davis Cup

Pakistan tennis team hopeful of creating history against Austria in Davis Cup
Shahid Afridi accuses PCB of 'doing nothing for Shaheen in his rehabilitation process'

Shahid Afridi accuses PCB of 'doing nothing for Shaheen in his rehabilitation process'
Mohammad Amir criticises chief selector, calls him 'cheap' for team selection

Mohammad Amir criticises chief selector, calls him 'cheap' for team selection
Roger Federer announces his retirement: statement

Roger Federer announces his retirement: statement
English cricketers to donate for flood-hit families in Pakistan

English cricketers to donate for flood-hit families in Pakistan

PCB announces Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup

PCB announces Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup
Afghanistan ring changes for Twenty20 World Cup

Afghanistan ring changes for Twenty20 World Cup

Latest

view all