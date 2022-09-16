PCB responds to Shahid Afridi's allegations over Shaheen's treatment

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi takes part in a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 15, 2022. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was quick to respond to the shocking revelation made by former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi about pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's knee rehabilitation in London.



The flamboyant all-rounder claimed that the PCB was not providing financial support to Shaheen for rehabilitation and medical treatment.

The cricket governing body, however, said in a statement, not directly addressing Shahid, that it has always been responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all of the players and will do so in future too.

"It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment," read a statement originally issued to share updates on Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen's medical rehabilitation.

The statement said that Fakhar — who had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai — will depart for London today (Friday) to undergo rehabilitation.

"As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation," it read.

The PCB further stated that it will "make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar," who will remain under the supervision of its advisory panel.

The doctors in the advisory panel are also treating Shaheen and he is making excellent progress with rehabilitation in London and is on his way to full recovery by the time of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, 2022, it added.

What did Shahid Afridi say?

Speaking to a private TV channel recently, Shahid Afridi had claimed that Shaheen went to England for rehabilitation at his own expense. "I arranged a doctor for him there and he contacted him. PCB is providing nothing to Shaheen," Shahid had said.

Shaheen was ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. He travelled to London for his rehabilitation.

The left-arm premium fast bowler is on track to recovery as he keeps on sharing videos from his rehabilitation process.

He has been named in Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup 2022 and the tri-nation series in New Zealand.