Shraddha Kapoor looks enchanting in her latest photo shoot, see

Shraddha Kapoor looks outstanding in a black gown

Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently posted pictures of her wearing a black beautiful gown, she looked absolutely stunning.

Shraddha posted black and white series of pictures from her latest photo shoot in which she wore a black side slit gown and left her hair open. She opted for a nominal make up with light jewellery.

The actress captioned the pictures: "Current Mood".

Kapoor has always been looked up as a fashion icon and not a single time the actress has disappointed her lovely fans.



On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite the handsome Tiger Shroff. She will be next seen Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Moreover, she will also be seen in Chaalbaaz in London directed by Pankaj Parashar.