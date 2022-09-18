Tennis ace Sania Mirza shares lovely family photo on special day

 
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagram
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is a widely followed celebrity on Instagram, not only for being an international star but for sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media.

Mirza's insta is a must-visit page if you are a fan and want a glance into the celebrity's personal life.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star athlete shared a lovely family photo that features her posing with her parents and sister on her father's birthday.

The two sisters are twinning in Indian style long lemon-yellow frocks, while their parents are dressed casually. The family is all smiles in the photo captioned "Happy birthday Baba."

The picture garnered more than 12,200 likes and hundreds of comments in just half an hour of being posted. 

