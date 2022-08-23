Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open after tendon injury

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is known for keeping her fans updated about what goes on in her life by posting glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media.

However, this time the content of her latest Instagram post is not as pleasant as it usually is. Taking to her Instagram stories, the tennis player informed her fans that she has pulled out of the US Open due to an injury in her forearm and elbow which she got two weeks ago.

She said that she didn't initially realise the seriousness of the injury and just got to know that she has torn "a little bit of" her tendon when she underwent some scans.

"A quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have infact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for a weeks and have pulled out of US open," Sania wrote.



She further stated that the injury will also make changes to some of her retirement plans about which she will keep her fans posted.

The sportswoman had announced her plan to retire from the sport after finishing the current season back in January.

"There's a few [sic] reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down," the 35-year-old had said while stating the reasons why she has decided to retire.