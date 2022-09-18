Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup squad due to injury

Pakistan's star pacer Fatima Sana. Photo: Twitter/ @AlamFAR786

KARACHI: In a big blow for Pakistan women's cricket team, its right-arm pacer Fatima Sana has been ruled out of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup squad due to injury.

The ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Sylhet, Bangladesh from October 1.

Fatima twisted her ankle while featuring in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

The PCB medical panel, after investigating the injury, has advised her to a four-week rest.

Fatima – who featured for Barbados Royal in the CPL — was also not part of the first phase of the preparation camp for the tournament held in Lahore from August 30 to September 2. Her replacement will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan squad and the reserves will assemble at Lahore Country Club, Muridke later today to undergo a 10-day camp starting tomorrow (Monday). The national side will fly out for Bangladesh on 28 September.